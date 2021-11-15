Vera Olivia Rick peacefully gained her angel wings on October 29, 2021 at the Mille Lacs HealthCare facility in Onamia, MN. Vera was 93 years old.
She was born at the family farm in Princeton, MN. She spent a few years in Harmony, MN before moving back to Isle, MN where she has lived the last 60+ years of her life.
Vera was talented in so many aspects of her life, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and even a great-great grandmother. She loved to bake and can with fresh produce from her garden, often supplying many with the fruits of her labor. Vera loved to garden, and her yard was always full of beautiful flowers and foliage. She enjoyed feeding and watching the birds and many other creatures who visited her lovely yard, except the bears. She would chase them away by clanging pots and pans, so they wouldn't eat her bird food and tear down her bird feeders.
She was an ever-faithful organist. Not snow, nor rain, nor heat, nor gloom of night could keep her from tickling the ivories to lead the church in songs of praise to our Lord and savior Jesus Christ. She has played for hundreds of weddings and funerals over the years. When it came to playing music, she described her talent as "a gift from God," saying "...it was God's reasoning that I was playing the organ."
Vera is survived by her children, Linda (Robert), Joan (Darold), Sandra (Al), Annette, Bruce, Laurie (Craig); grandchildren, David (Bindhu), Jenice, Andrea, Jamie (Justin), Janelle (Dennis), Paul (Elizabeth); great-grandchildren, Tyler, Ashley, Heather, Dylan, Rachel, Dayne, Gage, Brody, Marisol, Dominic, Olivia, Carter, Hannah, Raylee, Eila; great great grandchildren, Dustin and Weston; and numerous other family members and friends.
Vera is preceded in death by her parents, Hildegard and Fred; her soulmate and the love of her life who she is now reunited with, Edward Cater; her second husband, Dale Schimming; her son, David (Diane); her grandson, Gary Jr.; her granddaughter, Sandy; and her dog Peanut, who met her joyfully with tail wags and lots of dog kisses.
A memorial service celebrating Vera's beautiful life will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Isle on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 11:00 am, with Pastor Mark Maunula officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. A private inurnment will take place at Oak Knoll Cemetery in Princeton, MN. Please do not wear black to the service. Vera loved colors and all things pretty! This is a celebration of Vera and the long, beautiful life that she lived.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation in Vera's name to either:
Her loving church, Trinity Lutheran Church, 880 Island Ave, Isle, MN 56342
Or because her pets gave her unconditional love and enriched her life, consider helping an animal in need by donating to Ruff Start Rescue, PO Box 129, Princeton, MN 55371.
We were Blessed to be touched by her and the imprint she left on each of our hearts.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.