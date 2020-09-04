Elsie (Hanenburg) Liepitz was born to Jacob and Tillie (Bouma) Hanenburg on January 13, 1924 in rural Pease, MN. She died on September 2, 2020, at Elim Care and Rehab in Princeton, MN, at the age of 96 years. Elsie attended Pease Christian School, Milaca High School and College of Commerce in Minneapolis, MN. She was united in marriage to William Liepitz of rural Milaca on April 9, 1946, and worked in medical clinics before and after her marriage. Bill and Elsie were active with the Mille Lacs County 4H program, managing the food stand at the races and the county fair for many years. She was an organist beginning at age 13 at the Christian Reformed Church of Pease. Later, she worked as a florist, and after Bill’s death in 1977 she continued to operate their family business, Liepitz Memorials. Elsie is survived by daughter Charlotte (Thomas) Meinz and their children Stephen (Jennie) Meinz and their children Clara and Greta, and Katherine (Dustin) Neibauer and their children Elise and Charles; daughter Trudy (Jeffrey) Johnson and their children Laura (Matthew) Stelter and their son William, and Diana (Adam) Villeneuve and their children Ellie and Zachary; and son Warren (Judy VanderLinden) and his children Gus (Jane) Liepitz and their children Emma and Grace, and Karl (Britt) Liepitz and their son Tevyn; and his stepchildren Josh (Jocelyn) Mahoney and their children Chloe and Veda, Ryan (Shannon) Mahoney and their daughter Madeline, Christina (Luke) Boynton and their children Quinn and Hazel, and Carrie (Anthony) Schaffer and their children Cora and Reuben. She is also survived by sisters Sadie Negen, Joan Droogsma and Mary (Rod) Nielson. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, brothers Andrew and Wesley, sister-in-law Shirley Hanenburg, and brothers-in-law Rev. Donald Negen and Ernest Droogsma. Due to Covid 19 virus concerns, no funeral service was held. Interment was in the Christian Reformed Church of Pease Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to Congenital Hyperinsulinism International, P. O. Box 135, Glen Ridge, NJ 07028 (http://congenitalhi.org/donate/ ).
