Elmore V. Johnson

Elmore was born Aug. 9, 1926, in Foreston, MN to D. Elmer and Esther Johnson and passed away Aug. 3, 2020, at Hennepin County Medical Center. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Luverne. Elmore will be missed by his wife, June, of 67 years of Brooklyn Park, MN; daughters Marilee (Dave) Groeneweg of Brooklyn Park, MN and Brenda (Dick) Dietrich of Phoenix, AZ; sister, Doreen (Jim) Gryder of Siloam Springs, AR; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He graduated from Milaca High School in 1946, and also from Northwestern College, Mpls. He served honorably in the U.S. Army and was a cabinet maker who later taught at Hennepin Tech College in Mpls. There will be a private family service to celebrate Elmore’s life at a later date.
