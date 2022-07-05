The Rev. Elliott Charles George passed away Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at age 80 following a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
Elliott was born July 2, 1941 in Findlay, Ohio to Rev Malcolm W. and Charlotte A. (Williams) George.
He served in the United States Air Force and is a graduate of North Central College and the Evangelical Theological Seminary in Naperville, IL. Elliott was pastor at Milaca United Methodist Church from 1979 to 1987. He greatly enjoyed singing in the choir and joining all of the youth group activities at the church, the UMC lakeside camps and week-long excursions to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area.
Elliott guided the congregation through a critical time in their history as they developed their long-term vision for financial stability and a new sanctuary. They made it happen, and in Elliott's time the old church building was razed, a temporary bell tower was put up and plans for the new sanctuary moved forward. Elliott was no longer the pastor by the time the new sanctuary was completed, but he was elated to see the congregation thrive and see their vision through!
Elliott treasured the Milaca community and felt it was an ideal place to raise his family. He turned down a number of appointments to other cities so his family could stay in Milaca as long as possible. We are grateful he did this- we enjoyed our years in Milaca and consider it our family's home town.
Elliott also served Thief River Falls, Duluth and Sauk Centre MN as well as Hebron, IL and Fort Madison, IA.
In his free time, Elliott could often be found puffing on his corn cob pipe while listening to NPR radio
and working on a crossword puzzle. He was an avid reader who also loved camping, fishing, and following his grandchildren everywhere. Elliott and his wife Carol traveled the world researching family genealogy.
Elliott is survived by his wife Carol Ann (Bell) George, his sons Chris (Carolyn) and Matt (Jennifer) and five grandchildren. Elliott lived a life of integrity, honesty, and faithfulness. He would like each of us to live life with a brave heart and a wild imagination!
