Ellen Mae Vrana passed away on October 21, 2022 at the Elim Care & Rehab Center in Princeton, MN, surrounded by family.
Ellen was born on May 22, 1931 in Moose Lake, MN. She was the daughter of Edward Korhonen and Ellen (Konu) Korhonen. Ellen attended Kettle River elementary school and Moose Lake high school, graduating in June 1950. After high school, she worked a short time at a Minneapolis print shop, and married Gust Vrana on April 7, 1951 in a small country church near Moose Lake. Ellen and Gust lived in Meadowlands, MN on Gust's family homestead where they farmed until 1969. Gust worked in the Erie Mining Company while Ellen stayed home to take care of the children and help with farm chores.
Ellen was on the board of directors and was also the secretary for the local Co-Op store, and was the Payne township treasurer for many years. She was a member of the First Lutheran Church in Meadowlands, where she was part of the choir, and attended Bible study.
In 1997, Ellen and Gust moved to the Twin Cities area to be closer to their children. In 2001, they settled in Princeton, MN.
Ellen became a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church, where she enjoyed Bible study, singing in the choir, quilting, and making pies. She loved gardening, knitting, and making personalized cards for family and friends. She looked forward to Friday night/weekend card games with family and grandchildren.
Ellen was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Ellen; husband, Gust; sister, Emma Silampa; brother, John Korhonen; and her grandson, Nathen.
She is survived by her children, Doris (Micheal) Polla of Redwood Falls, MN, Karen Grossoehme of Princeton, MN, Lyle (Diane) Vrana of Zimmerman, MN; brother, Dan Korhonen; sisters-in-law, Ginny Korhonen of Kettle River, MN and Jane Crosta of Micco, FL; six grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will be laying her body to rest in a small, private ceremony in Duluth, MN.
