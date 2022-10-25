Ellen Mae Vrana

Ellen Mae Vrana passed away on October 21, 2022 at the Elim Care & Rehab Center in Princeton, MN, surrounded by family.

Ellen was born on May 22, 1931 in Moose Lake, MN. She was the daughter of Edward Korhonen and Ellen (Konu) Korhonen. Ellen attended Kettle River elementary school and Moose Lake high school, graduating in June 1950. After high school, she worked a short time at a Minneapolis print shop, and married Gust Vrana on April 7, 1951 in a small country church near Moose Lake. Ellen and Gust lived in Meadowlands, MN on Gust's family homestead where they farmed until 1969. Gust worked in the Erie Mining Company while Ellen stayed home to take care of the children and help with farm chores.

