Ellen Hilda Marie Pullmann was born on July 25, 1926 to George and Hilda Pullmann in Fairfax, SD. The seventh child of the family, she grew up as a pastor's kid, along with her siblings, living her childhood at Wasau, NE. She graduated from high school in Creighton, NE in 1943. In 1947, she met the man she went on to marry in 1948, Harold James Gilder.

She is survived by daughters, Margie Knudson and Lynell Blanchard (Dave) and sons, Dan Gilder (Lynnae), Tim Gilder (Jackie) and Leon Gilder (and former daughter-in-law Heidi); as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

