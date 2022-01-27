Funeral services for Elizabeth "Betty" Henrietta Nystrom, age 95, of Redwood Falls, formerly of Milaca, held Monday, January 31, 2022 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Milaca. Interment following at Forest Hill Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Mille Lacs County 4H, Country Meadows Assisted Living in Milaca and Garnette Gardens Assisted Living in Redwood Falls.
Betty was born on September 6, 1926 to Ernest and Henrietta (Kruft) Rixen in Green Valley township of Becker County, MN. She attended country school through the eighth grade, graduated from Park Rapids High School, attended teachers training, and taught country school in rural Becker County and Osage. After obtaining her bachelor's degree from Bemidji State, she taught in Bagley and Wadena. She worked summers as a 4-H extension agent in Mille Lacs, Cass and Carver Counties. On June 30, 1957, Betty was united in marriage to Lawrence Nystrom of Foreston. Betty enjoyed working alongside Lawrence on their dairy farm milking cows, making hay and raising crops until 1992.
Betty and Lawrence used their retirement years to travel on bus tours and spend time with family.
Betty was a woman of faith and was very active in St. Paul's Lutheran Church where she taught Sunday School, VBS, volunteered with altar guild and LWML, made banners and world relief quilts. She also was active in the community serving on the hospital board and as a 4-H leader and volunteer. Many young people in the neighborhood learned to sew from Betty.
In her final years, Betty was lovingly cared for by the staff at Country Meadows in Milaca, MN and Garnette Gardens in Redwood Falls, MN.
Betty will be lovingly remembered by her children, Timothy (Susan) Nystrom of Foreston and Karen Roker of Bird Island; grandchildren, Andrew (Naomi) Nystrom of Shakopee, Katherine (Matthew) Theisen of Rosemount, Lisa Roker of Wabasso, and Daniel Roker of Bird Island; great-grandchildren, Noah Nystrom and Cora Theisen; and brother-in-law Clifford Lof of Detroit Lakes.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Lawrence; sisters, Marie (Adolf) Drevlow, Dorothy (Melvin) Noeske, Francis Lof; brother, Morris (Betty) Rixen; and son-in-law, Jon Roker.
