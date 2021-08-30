Elener Elsie Mueller, age 89, of Mora passed away at Welia Health on August 25, 2021, in Mora. Memorial services will be held Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 11 AM at Peterson-Johnson Funeral Home in Milaca. Interment will follow at Borgholm Cemetery near Bock. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Kick Cancer on the Curb. She was born November 18, 1931, in Holland, MN, the daughter of Elmer and Alvina (Weinkauf) Thomas. She was united in marriage to Philip Leonard Mueller on July 20, 1949 at her home church in Holland, MN. They resided in Sioux Falls, SD until they moved to Ogilvie, MN in 1956 where they raised their seven children on the family farm north of Bock. The last 15 years, she lived with her daughter Phyllis and her husband Alan at their home on Ann Lake. Elener worked at Boatel in Mora, Milaca Mills and Gorecki Manufacturing in Milaca and later helped her husband milk cows on the farm all while raising her children and remaining active in the lives of her grandchildren. Family was important to her, and her day was always brighter when they visited. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, birdwatching, and any sports game that was on TV. She especially enjoyed the many Thomas Family Reunions she attended over the years and was known for her delicious potato salad that she would have her daughters taste test until it was just right. She is survived by daughters, Rosanna Harris (Jim Ogden) of Rewey,WI, Peggy (Dan) Mack of Mora, MN, Phyllis (Alan) Roseberry of Mora, MN, Debra (Barry) Hoffman of Motley, MN, son, Philip (Mary Lou Beier) Mueller of Ogilvie, MN, and daughter, Donna (Paul) Wagenius of Gaylord, MN; nine grandchildren, Chad (Heather) Kehn of Golden Valley, MN, John (Emily) Hoffman of Ogilvie, MN, James (Ashley) Hoffman of Ogilvie, MN, Jessica Hoffman (Andy Voges) of Babbitt, MN, Tyler Mueller of Milaca, MN, Maggie (Cody) Werronen of Milaca, MN, Logan Wagenius of Gaylord, MN, Brian Wagenius of Gaylord, MN, Nathan Wagenius of Gaylord, MN; six step-grandchildren, Rodney (Sarah) Harris of Broken Arrow, OK, Kevin Harris of Henryetta, OK, Andy (Jojean) Ziegler of Milaca, MN, Sarah (Jessie) Kwasniewski of Mankato, MN, Cory (Erica) Smith of Modesto, CA, KC Sybrant of Hurricane, UT; 27 great-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; sister, Carol (Ralph) Courtney of Tyler, MN; three sisters-in-law, Lois Thomas of Sioux Falls, SD, Carol (Chuck Jensen) Thomas of Sioux Falls, SD and Ellen Thomas of Lake Benton, MN; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Alvina (Weinkauf) Thomas; husband, Philip; daughter, Mary Kehn; son-in-law, Dan Harris; siblings, James Thomas, Ellen Fett, Edwin Thomas, Kenneth Thomas, Faye Dehler, Mildred Thomas, Evelyn Schmidt, Francis Thomas, Ardis Knutson, David Thomas, Alvin Thomas, Sharla Thomas, Richard Thomas and baby boy Thomas. Mueller