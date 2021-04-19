Elaine M. Mellin

Elaine Marie Mellin, 86, of Isanti passed away on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at the Cambridge Medical Center. She was born February 24, 1935 in Princeton, Minnesota to William and Mary (Arnhold) Dalchow. Elaine grew up on the family farm near Princeton, and was confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church in Princeton. She attended Princeton schools, graduating in 1953. After high school, she went to California and worked for a short time at a large clinic. She returned to Minneapolis and worked a time for Northwestern Bell Telephone. She met Donald Mellin and the couple were married on June 21, 1957 at Zion Lutheran Church in Princeton. They lived upstairs at her family farmhouse while their home was being built near Bradford. In 1962, they moved into their home and raised three children. Elaine began working at the Cambridge State Hospital and went on to work in the social services department, retiring after over 40 years. Don passed away in June 2004, and in 2005 Elaine moved into her townhome in Isanti. She was a longtime active member of Long Lake Lutheran Church where she sang in the choir. Elaine bowled in league for a number of years, she worked at the Princeton Speedway where she worked the pit gates for over 20 years. She volunteered at Pathways for many years, and was a member of the Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed the women’s coffee group at Rendezvous Coffee in Isanti. She and Don went on several road trips over the years, visiting friends and relatives in southern states. Elaine was an avid birdwatcher and loved feeding the birds; she had made many gadgets to prevent the squirrels from eating the bird seed. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Don, infant brother Bobby Dalchow and brother Harold Dalchow and his wife Jean. Elaine is survived by her children Lorri (Ed) Klajda of Isanti, Jeff (Roxanne) Mellin of Cambridge, Julie (Brad) Clark of Isanti; five grandchildren Jeremy (Angela) Clark, Melissa (Sky) Davey, Eddy Klajda, Lee (Jamie) Mellin, and Chad Clark; four great-grandchildren James and Ayla Clark, Thyra Davey and Mae Mellin; as well as other relatives and friends. A Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, April 23, 2021 at Long Lake Lutheran Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment in the church cemetery. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements are with the Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
