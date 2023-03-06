Elaine Blomquist

Elaine Avis (Evenson) Blomquist went to be with her Lord on March 4, 2023, at age 96.
Her foundation of faith began when Elaine was born at the farm home of her parents in rural Ettrick, WI, on December 12, 1926. She attended a nearby small country school. Wanting her to be able to continue her education, her parents made the difficult decision to move their only child, at 16, along with a young cousin, to Galesville, WI, on their own to attend high school.
Pursuing a career in nursing, she started as a cadet student nurse, a program that began during World War II. Elaine earned her R.N. Degree from Lutheran Deaconess Hospital in Minneapolis, MN, in 1948. During her last six months of training, she served as a student nurse at a hospital in Fort Defiance, AZ. Upon graduation, Elaine continued as a staff nurse at Lutheran Deaconess and attended Lutheran Bible Institute in Minneapolis for two years.
Encouraged by her best friend to go on a blind date, Elaine met Navy Recruiter Elroy Blomquist in Minneapolis, where, on a very rainy night, he took her for ice cream sundaes. Perhaps that is why many ice cream sundaes were enjoyed in the weeks preceding her death.
Elaine and Elroy were married in August 1950, after which she supported his decision to become a seminarian at Augustana Theological Seminary, Rock Island, IL. Thus began a life of mutual service with moves to Connecticut, Canada, his first call to Vista Lutheran in New Richland, MN, French River Lutheran, Duluth, MN, Zion Lutheran, Milaca, MN, and finally as visitation pastor Salem Lutheran, St. Cloud, MN.
Elaine embodied a life full of joy, anchored on faith. She poured grace through her commitment to Christ in her journey beside Elroy's ministry. Elaine was active in prayer groups and numerous other church events at each church they served, along with her dedication to nursing. Her professional career in nursing was serving the communities of Waseca, Duluth at St. Luke's and Miller-Dwan, and Milaca at Milaca Area Hospital and Elim Home, from which she retired.
Upon moving to St. Cloud, Elaine had time to pursue other passions. She continued her study of the Bible; wrote numerous poems, weaving many into a form of prayer; and walking in God's nature. She was kind, gentle, creative, and delighted with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Elroy and Elaine started to fuse glass as a hobby, which Elaine used to design striking necklaces, finding great enjoyment in gifting them to family and friends.
Elaine was preceded in death by her husband, Elroy, on November 4, 2000; parents Lester and Amalia Evenson; and brother Ellsworth, age 5.
She is survived by her son Karl (Kathy) Blomquist, daughter Sharon Blomquist, granddaughters Erika (Nicholas) Nelson and Alicia (Benjamin) Hilding, and 12 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the following communities for loving care: St. Benedict's Senior Community in St. Cloud, MN; Praha Village, New Prague, MN, where she moved closer to family; and Mala Strana, New Prague, MN. The family further thanks the team from Brighton Hospice.
A celebration of life service will be held at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in New Prague, MN, on March 16, 2023, at 10:00 AM. Visitation will precede the service at 9:00 AM. Committal service and Interment will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Bloomington, MN, next to Elaine's husband, Elroy.
Memorials to The Gideons International and/or her home church, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, New Prague, MN, are preferred over flowers.
