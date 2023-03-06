Elaine Blomquist

Elaine Avis (Evenson) Blomquist went to be with her Lord on March 4, 2023, at age 96.

Her foundation of faith began when Elaine was born at the farm home of her parents in rural Ettrick, WI, on December 12, 1926. She attended a nearby small country school. Wanting her to be able to continue her education, her parents made the difficult decision to move their only child, at 16, along with a young cousin, to Galesville, WI, on their own to attend high school.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.