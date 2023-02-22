Eileen H. Anderson, age 80 of Princeton, MN, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on February 21, 2023, at the Elim Wellspring in Princeton.

Funeral Services held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Princeton. Visitation held from 12:00 - 2:00 PM prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Andrew's Catholic Cemetery in Granite Falls in the spring.

