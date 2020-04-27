Edythe Merle (Asher) Sutton, age 92, of Milaca, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020 at Milaca Elim Home. A private graveside service will take place at Forest Hill Cemetery in Milaca. A public memorial service will take place at a later date. She was born February 21, 1928 to Henry and Merle (Combs) Schonberg in Sharon, North Dakota. Edythe was united in marriage to Eugene Asher on July 13, 1946 in Los Angeles, CA. Gene passed away in March 1978. She married Merle Sutton in May 1986. Edythe lived on the farm in Kanabec County until 1980, when she moved to Milaca. She was an active member of the Bock Free Church and the Milaca Free Church. Her strong faith got her through many challenges. Edythe was an accomplished homemaker, quilter, and seamstress. She expressed her intense love of family by providing delicious meals and hosting family gatherings. Edythe raised and butchered at least 100 chickens every summer. She also canned hundreds of quarts of fruits and vegetables, most of which she raised in her own garden. She did this while working full-time at Milaca Mills and Gorecki Manufacturing, where she worked for 25 years until her retirement. She also helped with farm chores while raising five children. Four boys were not enough, so Gene and Edythe adopted a daughter, Wendy Sue, in 1965. Edythe’s gentle and quiet spirit will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She is survived by her sons, Dallas (Marilyn) of Omaha, NE, Darryl (April) of Milaca, Gary (Becky) of Milaca and Gregg of Milaca; grandchildren, Dustin (Molly) Asher, Tiffany (Patric) Lewandowski, Mike (Jennifer) Asher, Laurianne (Joshua) Michael, Travis Asher, Jennifer (Dusty) Van Donsel, Aimee (Michael) Paxton and Erica (Paul) Adams; 26 great-grandchildren; sister, Nancy Thorsell of Ontario, CA; brother-in-law, Earl Gustafson of Tracy, CA; also by many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Gene Asher and Merle Sutton and daughter, Wendy Asher.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.