Edward Winters, age 99, of Milaca, passed away Friday, August 19, 2022. Funeral services were held Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at the Christian Reformed Church in Pease. Interment followed at Pease Cemetery.

Ed was born in Milaca on December 18, 1922 to Evert and Vrouwkje (van der Linde) Winters. He was the youngest of six surviving children and grew up on farms in the Milaca area. Ed married Sophie Hielkema on October 30, 1946. They farmed in the Milaca area before moving to San Antonio, TX where he worked as an ice man for two years. They returned to the Milaca area in 1950 and farmed until his retirement.

