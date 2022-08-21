Edward Winters, age 99, of Milaca, passed away Friday, August 19, 2022. Funeral services were held Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at the Christian Reformed Church in Pease. Interment followed at Pease Cemetery.
Ed was born in Milaca on December 18, 1922 to Evert and Vrouwkje (van der Linde) Winters. He was the youngest of six surviving children and grew up on farms in the Milaca area. Ed married Sophie Hielkema on October 30, 1946. They farmed in the Milaca area before moving to San Antonio, TX where he worked as an ice man for two years. They returned to the Milaca area in 1950 and farmed until his retirement.
Ed enjoyed traveling and going on mission trips with Sophie before her death and continued doing so after. He served the community as a life-long member of the Pease Christian Reformed Church, was a Gideon for 40 years, and volunteered with Habitat for Humanity and the Milaca Public Schools. He could always be found with a book in his hands and a stack nearby.
Ed is survived by five children, Karen Medin, Marcia (Rich) DeRuiter, James (Ardeen) Winters, Mary (Chuck) Droogsma, Diane Winters and son-in-law Steve Erickson along with 16 grandchildren and 37 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by Sophie, his wife of 49 years, daughter Cindy, his parents and seven siblings.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.