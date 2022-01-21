Edman Otto Lezer, age 92, of Sauk Rapids, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday, January 16, 2022 at his home.
Memorial Services will be held Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the New Life Church in Foley. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the Church on Saturday.
Ed was born on March 5, 1929 in Foley, Minnesota, to Otto and Lydia Lezer and graduated from Foley High School in 1947.
Ed began his career in farming right after high school. He married Anne Clarissa (Hoekstra) on January 29, 1954 and together, they had three biological children and were foster parents to 21 children throughout the years. Ed and Anne purchased a farm in Gilmanton township in 1957 where they raised crops, cattle and poultry.
Ed was a follower of Jesus, having a personal relationship with Him from early childhood. Ed shared his faith openly even in his last days. Ed was involved in many church activities. He was also involved in the Popple Creekers 4-H Club, Benton County Ag Society, and Benton County Fair Board and held positions as Glimanton Township Supervisor and was a DNR State Fire Warden for 35 years, and enjoyed participating in many tractor pulls at the Benton County Fair. Ed and Anne were recognized as Benton County "Farmer of the year" in 1990. They retired from farming in 1991 and enjoyed wintering in Florida and Texas.
Ed was preceded in death by his infant son; his parents Otto and Lydia (Packert) Lezer; his siblings Esther (Gale) Kasperek, Donna (Al) Foss, and Danny (Rendy) Lezer; in-laws Martin (Clara) Hoekstra, Clarence (Betty) Hoekstra, Ted (Deloris) Hoekstra, and Chuck Peterson.
Ed is survived by his wife Anne; his children Doug (Lori) Lezer, Nancy (Dean) Dahlstrom, and foster son Tim (Marcia) Jurek; grandchildren Kimberly (Felix) Valanzasca, Sherrie (Matt) Beck, Tammy Jurek, Ryan (Nicole) Lezer, Cody (Jenny) Lezer, Amy (Ben) Hageman, Kayla (Carter) Ash, Darin (Abby) Dahlstrom, and Megan (Zack) Ziwicki; great grandchildren Luca, Jax, Nick, Abby, Kyla, Leddy, Roux, Lydia, Logan, Caden, Rowan Otto, Brinley, Levi, and Theo; siblings Jim (Mary Lou) and Dennis (Gwen); in-laws Martha Peterson and Connie (Mark) Johnson and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family expresses a special thanks to CentraCare Health Homecare and Hospice for the outstanding and compassionate care of Ed during his final days.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.