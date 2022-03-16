Dustin Paul Shoutz, age 36 of Princeton, MN, passed away unexpectedly on March 10, 2022.
Dustin was born to Milton Shoutz, Jr. and Sandra (Newman) Shoutz on June 11, 1985, in Litchfield. Dustin grew up in the Princeton area for a majority of his life.
Dustin is survived by his son, Colby Shoutz of Princeton; parents, Milton Shoutz, Jr. of Princeton and Sandy Shoutz of Princeton; siblings, Wade (Erica) Leslie of East Bethel, Nicolette Shoutz of Princeton, and Caitlin Shoutz of St. Cloud; nieces and nephews, Owen and Walker Leslie, Carter and Rydan Winter, and Nevaeh Shoutz; and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his uncles, Greg Shoutz, Patrick Shoutz, and Gary Newman; niece, Shayah Nicole Winter; and grandparents, Milton and Lucille Shoutz and Allen and Helen Newman.
A Celebration of Life for Dustin will take place at a later date.
