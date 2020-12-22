Duane John Stob was welcomed into this world on August 3, 1967 in Milaca, MN by his (poor) parents, John and Myrna (Rosnow) Stob and older brother, Marty (Tina) Stob. To know Duane was to Love or Hate, Duane. He dedicated 24 years of his life to Casey’s as a store manager, where he impacted many by his selfless and generous ways. The locals can tell you Duane always had a smile and was quick witted with his fun and sarcastic ways for everyone. “Morning” or “You know, just livin the dream” were the words you can bet you heard from him every single day. Duane would do anything for kids. If there was a kid in his store that wanted a cookie or something like that and their parents told them no, Duane would walk over, grab that child a cookie, give it to them, and walk away telling the parents he was buying it. While working at Casey’s in Princeton, he met his soul mate, Jami Stob, who would describe him as the biggest jerk she knows and loves. Duane and Jami were joined in marriage on April 1, 2016 in Milaca. Duane swore that Jami “tricked” him into marriage that day. They made their home in Foreston. Five years was too short to spend with the love of your life. In December 2015, Duane met the first of his grandchildren which gave his life a whole new meaning. His grandchildren include, Lucas Andrew, Bellamy Russell, IvoryGrace Cozette Quast all of Clear Lake, Skylar and Bob Brandt of Missoula, MT and Robert Cooper of Onamia. The biggest joy of Duane’s life was to be around these babies and just watch them grow and play. Trust us when we tell you these kids had PAPA wrapped around their finger. Duane is survived by the love of his life, Jami Stob and six children, Anthony Cooper of Onamia, John Stob of Missoula, MT, Alexis (Jordan) Quast of Clear Lake, Nicole Stob of Foreston, Jessica (Mike) Brandt and Jackelyn Stob all of Missoula, MT. On December 17, 2020 at 2:22 a.m., Duane was welcomed into heaven by his momma’s loving smile and warm embrace. Myrna and John Stob were there waiting for him to come and join them along with his aunt, Ruth Mycue. Duane’s beautiful wife, Jami and family are planning a celebration of life on Sunday, January 3, 2021 at the Milaca Township Hall, 14511 170th St., Milaca, MN. Family is invited to come from 1-2 p.m., it will then be open to the public from 2-5 p.m. Please know that all attending will be required to have their temperature checked before entering. Please wear a mask to protect yourself and others.
