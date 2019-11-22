Duane “Scooter” Childs Jr., age 49, of Hill City, MN and formerly of Milaca, MN, passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 surrounded by family. Duane was born in 1970 to Duane, Sr. and Joan Childs in Grand Rapids, MN. Scooter graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 1989. Scooter and Amy Fuglie were united in marriage in 1993 in Biwabik, MN. Duane worked at Elk River Machine Company as a welder for 22 years and was a member of Milaca Alliance Church where he held leadership positions and worked with the AWANA program. Duane was a man of great faith who lived his life in a way to best present Jesus’ gift of salvation and God’s love. Preceded in death by his parents, Duane Sr. and Joan Childs; and mother-in-law and father-in-law, Beverly and Richard Fuglie. Scooter is survived by his wife, Amy; daughter, Elizabeth Childs; son, Justin (Roseanna) Childs of Cedar, MN; sisters, Debbie Childs of Grand Rapids, MN, Diane (David) Hughes of Albuquerque, NM, Darlene Childs of Hill City, MN, Denise (Stacey) Wiemer of McGregor, MN, and Jennifer (Michael) Quade of Palisade, MN; brothers, David, Steven (Rita), and Dean (Diane Ward) Childs, all of Grand Rapids, MN; sister-in-law, Katherine (Brian) Crowe of Grand Rapids, MN; brother-in-law, Matthias (Christine) Tanch of Ergersheim, Germany; mother-in-law, Ardelle Mickelson of Ashland, WI; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Visitation will be Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Milaca Alliance Church, Milaca, MN with a time of sharing and devotional at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue on Sunday, November 24 at 1 p.m. at Grace Bible Chapel, Grand Rapids, MN followed by the 2 p.m. Funeral Service. Burial will be at Hill Lake Cemetery, Hill City, MN. Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or sen condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
Duane "Scooter" Childs Jr.
