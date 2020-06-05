Duane "Ole" E. Olson

Duane E. Olson, age 85, of Princeton, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020. He was born October 4, 1934 in Dalbo Township and was the son of Harold and Rosina (Swanson) Olson. Duane grew up working on his grandparent’s farm by Stanchfield Lake. After high school, Duane worked for Honeywell and married Arlene Moe in June 1957. He was drafted into the U.S. Army and was sent to Germany for two years. After his service in the Army, he returned to Honeywell and worked there until he retired after 40 years. Duane and Arlene had two sons and were married until her death in 1988. Duane remarried Mary Jean Fylstra in 1990. He enjoyed woodworking and gardening. Duane was preceded in death by his parents and wife Arlene. He is survived by his wife Mary Jean; siblings Betty (Dennis) Loren, Richard Larson, Carol VanBuren; sons Alan (Shirley) Olson and Rick (Jeannette) Olson; three stepchildren; three grandchildren; five step grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and two step great-grandchildren. Heartfelt thank you to special neighbors and caregivers. Private graveside service to be held.
