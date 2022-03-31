Duane "Dewey" Richard Peterson

Duane Richard Peterson, 88, passed away March 21, 2022 at his home in Braham, surrounded by his loved ones.
A memorial service will be Thursday, April 21st at New Life Church in Princeton with Pastor Chuck Pruett as officiant. Visitation at 10am, service at 11am with a luncheon at the church to follow.
Duane was born August 20, 1933, the son of Edwin and Lois (Packer) Peterson. On May 23, 1953, Duane married his high school sweetheart, Nancy Sutton. The couple were blessed with five children.
Duane is survived by sons Gregg (Teri) of Montgomery and Michael (Carol) of Braham; daughters Pamela (Ed) Quam of Mora and Charlyn (Richard) Ernst of Princeton; 11 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
Duane is preceded in death by his parents, wife Nancy, son Gary, grandson John and infant grandchildren and great grandchildren born into heaven.
