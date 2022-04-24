Duane "Dewey" Gallati

Duane Gallati, age 61 of Milaca, passed away on March 23, 2022 after a courageous year long battle with cancer.
Duane was a long time Milaca resident and a 1979 graduate of Milaca High School. Duane had a kind and generous heart, always wanting to make you smile and have a good time! Anyone that knew Duane knew of his love of country music and WeFest!! For 36 continuous years, he never missed going to the 3 day country music festival in Detroit Lakes, MN.
In 1992, he got his most cherished job title, Dad! He loved his daughter and took his role very seriously! In 2020, he got his second favorite title, Grandpa! He loved trying to get a smile or a giggle from Nick!
Duane is survived by his parents Gloria Gallati of Milaca and Ronald Gallati (Charlotte) of Wyoming MN; daughter Courtney Hart and husband Josh (grandson Nick)of East Bethel, MN; sister Cindy Bouma and husband Steve of Plymouth; brother Gerald Gallati and wife Laura of St. Anthony, MN; two nieces and two nephews.
A celebration of life will be June 12, 1-5p.m. Food will be served 1-2, a small service will start at 2:30 followed by dessert. Location: 1908 183rd Lane NE, East Bethel.
