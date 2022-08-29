Funeral Services held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Princeton with Pastor Paul Brown officiating for Duane Wilken, age 81 of Stewartville, MN and formerly of Princeton who died Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Cloud. Burial in the church cemetery. Visitation held from 5:00-7:00 PM Tuesday and one hour prior to services Wednesday all at the church in Princeton. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Princeton.

Duane was born September 13, 1940, in Onamia to Gale and Eleanor (Anfinson) Wilken. Duane graduated from Princeton High School in 1958. He went on to further his education at the University of Minnesota and Moorhead State University. He received his BS degree in Biology and Chemistry. He served three years in the United States Navy. He married Isabella Hudson in 1965 and started his employment as a Nuclear Medicine Technologist in 1967 at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester. He divorced in 1989 and married Shirley Schmatz of Princeton in 1992. Duane retired in 2001 after 35 years at Mayo.

