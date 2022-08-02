Dr. Gregory Lee Angstman

Dr. Gregory Lee Angstman was born March 8, 1956 in Princeton, Minnesota and grew up on the family dairy farm with his loving parents, Vicki and Roger Angstman and three younger brothers. Under God's grace and love Greg, age 66, died on July 31, 2022.

After graduating from Princeton High School in 1974, Greg attended the United States Military Academy at West Point for 2 years, then the University of Minnesota Duluth, graduating in 1978. Greg married his high school sweetheart, Julianne Lingle on June 24, 1978. The couple moved to Rochester, Minnesota, where Greg graduated from Mayo Medical School in 1982 as a Medical Doctor then completed a Family Medicine Residency at Mayo Clinic in 1985.

