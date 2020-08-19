Dr. Donald Robert Prescott was born on February 5, 1941, in Princeton, MN, and died at The Shores Post-Acute care facility near his San Diego, CA, home at 6:15 a.m. on August 13, 2020, following a lengthy struggle with diabetes. He was diagnosed with atypical leukemia about two weeks before his death and succumbed quickly at the age of 79. Raised by his grandparents, Albert and Helena Prescott, Donald attended the Princeton Public Schools from 1947 to 1959, graduating at the head of his class. Inspired by several dedicated teachers, Donald attended the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis and earned three degrees in Education (B.S., M.A., and Ph.D.). During his professional career, Dr. Prescott helped educate hundreds of students and teachers in Minnesota, Ohio, South Dakota, Missouri, and overseas on Guam and in Singapore. He held memberships in the National Council for the Social Studies, Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development, and Phi Delta Kappa as the Chapter President. He was licensed by the State of Minnesota in Elementary Education (Life Certificate), Elementary School Principal, and Superintendent. Donald last taught at Moorhead State University in Moorhead, MN. He retired to New Berlin, WI, then to Albuquerque, NM, and lastly to San Diego, CA. Donald was very close to his mother, brother, sister, uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends. He loved reading, researching family history, watching musicals, eating ice cream, spending time with people, smiling, laughing, and talking. He never lacked something to say and would even strike up conversations with complete strangers. He loved his children dearly. He always remembered birthdays and holidays and would send a card to those he cared about. Donald was preceded in death by his mother, Harriet Prescott Couch; grandparents, Albert and Helena Prescott; uncles, Claude Prescott, LeRoy Prescott, Sr., Arthur Prescott, Sr., and Robert Prescott, Sr.; aunts, Eva Prescott and Doris Prescott Elliott; and nephew, Kevin Couch. He is survived by his son, Donald R. Prescott II (Debbie) of Camas, WA; daughter, Kari Prescott; grandsons, Ryan, Zachary, and Niles; brother, Gary Couch (Stacy) of Dayton, MN; sister, Cathy Couch of Milaca, MN; great-nieces, Nevaeh, Kaylee, and Olivia; great-nephew, Avery; aunt, Barbara Morrison Prescott; and numerous cousins and friends in Princeton, MN, and various states. A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Princeton, MN, with a Visitation one hour prior from 10 - 11 a.m. Interment will be in Oak Knoll Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to: The College of Education at the University of Minnesota or The American Diabetes Association.
