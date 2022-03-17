Douglas "Doug" R Anderson

Douglas R. Anderson, age 71 of Princeton, passed away at his home on February 19, 2022.
A gathering for family and friends will be from 5 to 7 p.m., on Tuesday April 19, 2022 at the Princeton VFW Post 806 with sharing of stories and memories at 6 p.m. Service and burial will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. (Meet at Assembly Area #4, no earlier than 1:15 p.m.) Fr. Kevin Anderson will officiate.
Douglas was born to Guy and Dorothy (Erickson) Anderson on April 19, 1950 in Princeton, MN. He graduated from Princeton High School in 1968. After high school he served in the US Army from 1969 to 1971. His time in the army included a one year tour of duty in Vietnam. After his discharge he worked in trucking, carpet installation and asphalt maintenance.
Doug had a heart for service. He was a steady and valued volunteer at the Princeton Pantry for the past two years and was often serving others when there was a need.
Survivors include brothers, Loren, Russell (Anna Mae), Richard (Pat), twin brother, David (Mary), stepbrother, Gordon (Linda) Meyer and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Douglas was preceded in death by his parents, stepfather, Walter Meyer, brother, Robert, stepbrother, Robert Meyer and sister-in-law, Arlene (Loren) Anderson.
