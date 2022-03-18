He is preceded in death by his parents Vernice (Schiebe) Knoll and Douglas Knoll, by his siblings Delores (Lowell) Anderson and Ben (Diane) Knoll and son Richard Knoll.
He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years Carol; children David (Debbie) Knoll, Scott (Karen) Knoll, Steve Knoll and Debbie Lenz: 11 grandchildren: 12 great grandchildren.
Doug grew up in the city of Robbinsdale, was a veteran (Fireman) of the US Airforce and a longtime member and leader of the Lions Club in Zimmerman MN. Doug also lead the planning commission in Zimmerman for many years, he was instrumental in the growth plans for Zimmerman. Doug and Carol enjoyed their home in Orlando FL for the past 25 winters; they didn't miss the last 25 winters one bit!
Doug was a long time employee of Country Club Markets before Doug and Carol owned and operated Knoll's Jack and Jill grocery store in Zimmerman MN for 15 years and The Washboard laundry in Princeton MN for 21 years.
Doug will be remembered for his leadership, friendship and dedication to his family. There was never a time that he didn't respond to request for help, he couldn't give enough. He will truly be missed by his family and friends. He will always be remembered for two things: His response to " How are you doing Doug?" I am in good shape for the shape I'm in! And his cooking of Rubber Chicken! We will all miss you, we hope you enjoying your first heavenly beer and a bump!!
A celebration of life will be held April 30, 2022, from 2 - 5 pm at the American Legion Post 560 in Zimmerman MN.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.