Douglas Allan Marshall, age 79, of Sandstone, MN formerly of Princeton passed away on Monday, March 14, 2022, at Elderwood Assisted Living with his family by his side.
Douglas was born on January 31, 1943, to Harold and Grace (Harold) Marshall on a cold and blustery day in Duluth, MN. He grew up in Duluth graduating from Central High School in 1961. After high school Douglas enlisted in the US Navy, serving his country in both the Navy and the Navy reserves for 20 years. In 1970 Douglas graduated from the University of Minnesota-Duluth with bachelor's degree in accounting, education was an important aspect in Douglas' life. On June 25, 1966, Douglas married his sweetheart Carol Shipka in Duluth, MN. Throughout his life Douglas believed in being part of the community and was a member of many different groups which included the Society of CPA's, Society of Internal Auditors, Society of Fraud Investigators, American Legion, and Knights of Columbus. Throughout his life Douglas' love of the Navy never wavered. He also loved to help with business development in his community, fraud investigations, and enjoyed being a gentleman farmer of cattle and sheep.
Douglas is preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Grace Marshall; six brothers; daughter, Shannon; and granddaughter, Miranda.
Douglas is survived by his wife of 55 years, Carol; daughters, Wendy (John) Schimenek, Superior, WI, Robin (Vincent) Williams, Bourne, MA; son, Chip (Amie) of Bruno, MN; sister, Pat Harrison of Ottawa, Canada; eight grandchildren and one great granddaughter.
A memorial service will be held for Douglas on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Christ Our Light Church located at 804 7th Ave S., Princeton, MN. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.
