Doug McDonald

Douglas Charles McDonald, age 51, of Foreston, passed away unexpectedly due to a heart attack on July 28, 2020. Services were held Friday, July 31, 2020 at Peterson-Johnson Funeral Home in Milaca. He was born on August 7, 1968 to Terry and Lynne McDonald in Key West, Florida. Doug graduated from Denfeld High School in Duluth, MN in 1986. He then attended a two year vo-tech program for machining. He married Michele on December 27, 1994 at their home in Foreston. To this union, they each brought a son. Doug adopted Michele’s son as his own, and together, they had one daughter. Doug worked at Howmet Aerospace (formerly Remmele) for 32 years. He adored his grandchildren more than anything in the world. He enjoyed spending his free time at the cabin, hunting and fishing, and he was nothing short of a rock star on the drums. He especially loved playing in the family band that was founded by his grandfather, Charlie. Doug is survived by his wife, Michele; children, Chris (Amanda) McDonald, Nick (Lexi) McDonald and Katie (Jake) Stewart; grandchildren, Emma, Chloe, Zoie, Bryson, Kaden and Ava; parents, Terry and Lynne McDonald; brother, Jim (Colleen) McDonald; brothers-in-law, Curt (Andi) Christians and Jeff (Louise) Christians; grandparents, Charles and Kathleen McDonald; also by many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and many, many friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Earl and Joyce Plummer; uncle, Dave McDonald and parents-in-law, Calvin and Eileen Christians. We will always carry Doug’s Memory in our hearts, and he will be greatly missed by all.
