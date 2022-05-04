Funeral service to honor the life of Dorothy Elaine (Bergren) Harris, age 91, of Milaca, held on Friday, May 6, 2022, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Milaca. Interment at Oakwood Cemetery in Mora.
Dorothy was born August 26, 1930, to Clifton and Elsie (Johnstone) Bergren near Ann Lake, in Kanabec County. She was raised on a farm near Fish Lake and attended school in Ogilvie, MN. Dorothy married Martin Harris on August 2, 1947, and they were blessed with 11 children, 24 grandchildren, and 47 great-grandchildren.
They moved several times and then settled their family in Foreston, MN where they were surrounded by wonderful, life-long friends. Dorothy had a reputation for delicious caramel rolls, homemade bread, and popcorn balls. Her home was busy, noisy, and full of love. She was an active, long-time member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Foreston was home to Dorothy for many years, and more recently she lived in Milaca at the High Rise and Country Meadows. In Milaca, she made many new friends and spent time with cherished old friends too. Dorothy received loving care from the amazing staff at Country Meadows, Milaca Elim Home and Guardian Angels Hospice, for which her family is deeply grateful. She passed away peacefully, with her family by her side, at the Milaca Elim Home on Monday, May 2, 2022.
Dorothy is survived by her children, Linda Ekberg, Harlan, Marlin (Joyce), Curtis (Melanie), Wayne (Elizabeth), Timothy (Mary Jo), Sheila (Dennis) Heiden, Julie (Jay) Nelson, Denise (Tim) Gallus, Paul (Leah); son-in-law, Danny VanSickle; sister-in-law, Phyllis Bergren; and many other dear relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Martin; daughter, Roxanne VanSickle; parents, Clifton and Elsie; siblings, Barbara, Douglas, and Russell; and son-in law, Gene Ekberg.
