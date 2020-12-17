Dorothy Mae Halgren was born January 17, 1927 in Saint Paul, Minnesota to Evert and Edna (Long) Renfro. She was united in marriage to Raymond Halgren on July 27, 1947 in Saint Paul. Dorothy was the proud wife of a career Navy man. They moved some place new about every three years. She was chief cook and bottle washer, taxi driver, enforcer, and a mom doing the best she could for her family. The family moved back to Saint Paul from China Lake, California where Vinegaroons, scorpions, and black widow spiders were considered very close neighbors. Prior to that, the family was stationed on the tiny island of Guam in the Pacific Ocean where tropical storms and typhoons were common. The family survived the named typhoon “Karen” on November 11, 1962 which is recorded at the most powerful storm to make landfall on the island. President Kennedy was shot on their return trip to the states. In 1988, they built their retirement home in Bogus Brook Township and joined St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, then became members of the choir. Dorothy enjoyed her life of leisure by reading, bowling, and doing a number of different crafts, including macrame and crochet. The 4th of July was an important holiday with family reunions, picnics, bonfires, and the annual Hatchet Throwing contest. Dorothy was often the winner and earned bragging rights. Dorothy passed away December 14, 2020 at the Milaca Elim Home. She is survived by her husband, Raymond; children, Russell Raymond (Mary) Halgren and Joy Ann Stuhl; grandchildren, Jayme Randall Stuhl and Chad Robert (Laura) Stuhl; and great-grandchildren, Preston Jaymes Stuhl, Wilder Doc Stuhl, and Oaklan Crew Stuhl. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Arnold (Millie) Renfro, Sylvia “Sis” (Raymond) Weglietner, and Leonard “Sonny”(Phyllis) Renfro, and son-in-law, Randy. A private memorial service will be held at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Milaca. Interment will take place a Wendell Hill Cemetery at a later date.
