Dorothy Ann Anderson passed away at the Princeton Elim Home on December 14, 2020 at the age of 93. She was born September 22, 1927 to Bert and Martha Kuznia in Stephen, Minnesota. She was one of 11 siblings. After high school graduation, she worked in the Macalester bookstore. She also loved working at Walgreens and enjoyed riding the street cars to work in the St. Paul area for a few years. She met her husband, Richard M. Anderson, at Macalester College while working at the bookstore. They married on October 7, 1952, and lived near the University of MN while Richard attended college. They lived in Starbuck, MN where Richard started his teaching career and eventually settled in the Princeton area where Richard taught Chemistry and Physics for 36 years. Dorothy and Richard had five children while living in Princeton for over 50 years. Dorothy graduated from Anoka Technical School as a Home Health Aide. She loved this work. She was a loving, caring and generous person. She always loved helping others in need. She was loved by her family and will be greatly missed. She is survived by her children, Cindy Gamades (Bob), Nancy Bowe, David Anderson (Carol), Alan Anderson (Lynn), Deb LaLonde (John); eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Anderson, and her siblings. A private family service will be held due to Covid pandemic.
