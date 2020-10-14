Donald Paul Wills was born April 3, 1949 to James and Virginia (Melanson) Wills in Milaca, MN. He was united in marriage to Patti Trigg on March 30, 1968 in Milaca. They were happily married for 49 wonderful years. He was drafted into the Army in 1968. He served in Vietnam in 1970. He worked at FingerHut in Mora as a quality control operator. He drove school bus for the Milaca School District for ten years. Don enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing cards, football, old time country music, and going to races. He enjoyed traveling and went on over 30 cruises. He was a member of the Milaca American Legion Post 178. He passed away Monday, October 12, 2020 at home. He is survived by children, Deon (Kim) Wills of Milaca, Jennifer Wills of Coon Rapids, Shawn Wills of Milaca and Tonya (Bryan) Hunt of Milaca; fourteen grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; mother, Virginia Wills; brother, James (Rita) Wills, Stephen (Patty) Wills, and Robert (Ginger) Wills. He was preceded in death by wife, Patti; father, James; sister in infancy; grandma and grandpa Melanson, and grandma and grandpa Willis. Private services were held for Don. Interment will take place at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date.
