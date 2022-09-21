Donald M. Howard

Memorial services celebrating the life of Donald M. Howard, 92, of Dalton and formerly of Luxemburg held 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 26, 2022 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Donnie passed away peacefully, with family by his side, on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at the Fargo VA Health Care System. Inurnment with military honors at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls. Visitation held one hour prior to services on Monday at the funeral home.

Donnie was born on April 16, 1930 in Princeton, Minnesota, the tenth of eleven children, to Fenimore and Enid (Ross) Howard. His childhood years were filled wandering the fields of the family farm in Wyanett Township near Green Lake. He graduated from Princeton High School and at the age of 18, he enlisted in the US Army and was stationed at Gulf Shores, Alabama. He married Betty O'Neil on September 18, 1953 at St. Edward's Catholic Church in Princeton. Donnie worked for Northwestern Bell for 31 years, retiring as an engineer in 1983. He volunteered with Catholic Charities and Telephone Pioneers of America. Donnie was a member of the Ashby American Legion Post #357 and the Fergus Falls Senior Center.

