Donald Ross Johnson, age 69, of Milaca, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, October 9, 2020 at M Health Fairview University Hospital after a heart bypass and complications. A graveside service was held Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Borgholm Cemetery near Bock. He was born February 17, 1951 to Carl and Doris (Tesnow) Johnson in Princeton, MN. Donald attended school at Bock and graduated from Milaca High School. He spent most of his life farming and worked for a short time at Hobeschel’s in Princeton before retiring. He lived on the family farm all his life and never married. He is survived by his sister, Mary Ann (Wayne) Anfinson and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, LaVonne Peterson and Lois Claassen; brother, Robert and two nephews.

