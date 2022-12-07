Passing from this life to his eternal home on December 5, 2022, Don has been forever relieved from all the effects of Parkinson's Disease.
Funeral was held Saturday, December 10, 2022 at Faith Christian Reformed Church in New Brighton. Interment followed at Pease Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Avail Academy.
Donald "Don" Jay Hielkema was born May 3, 1948 in Grand Rapids, MI. He graduated from South Christian High School in 1966 and served his country in the US Air Force. He went on to graduate from Michigan State University in 1977. Don moved to Minneapolis and worked in sales. He married Marilyn Van De Riet on June 25, 1988. Don and Marilyn spent the last year of his life at Sterling Pointe in Princeton. The family will be forever grateful for the wonderful care he received from the staff there.
He is survived by his dear wife of 34 years, Marilyn Hielkema; brothers, Roger (Hazel) Hielkema of Hudsonville, MI and Ken (Gladys) Hielkema of Gallup, NM; in-laws Carol Van De Riet of Princeton, MN, Phil Van De Riet, Dick and Lois Ritzema, and Bob and Lynn Swanson all of Milaca, MN; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends around the country.
Although Don and Marilyn had no children, they loved and treated their nieces and nephews as their own.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, Cornelius "Casey" and Nella (Vanden Bosch) Hielkema; stepmother, Clara (De Hoog) Hielkema of Grand Rapids, MI; and in-laws, Wayne and Florence Van De Riet and Bob Van De Riet of Milaca, MN and Wes Van De Riet of Princeton, MN.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.