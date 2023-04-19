Donald N. Brooks, known to friends and family as Donnie, passed away unexpectedly on April 14, 2023, in his hometown of Princeton, MN, at the age of 52.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 20, 2023, with a remembrance motorcycle ride in honor of Donnie. More information to follow at williamsdingmann.com with details and location of the Celebration of Life.

