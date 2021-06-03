Funeral services for Dick Stewart, age 76, of Milaca, will be held Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Milaca United Methodist Church. Interment follows at Forest Hill Cemetery. Richard “Dick” Wayne Stewart was born August 31, 1944 to Ella (Johnson) Stewart and Frank Stewart and passed away peacefully on May 30, 2021. Dick was born, raised and lived his entire life in Milaca. He graduated from Milaca High School in 1962 where he was a 3-sport athlete and a standout catcher for the baseball team. He graduated from St. Paul Area Vo-Tech as a Minnesota Licensed Master Watchmaker in 1966. Dick married his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Judy Hovland, on May 21, 1966. They were blessed with two daughters, Peggy and Carla. He joined the National Guard in 1967 and served for 6 years. Dick and Judy owned Stewart Jewelers for 28 years and they loved serving their community. Dick was a Milaca volunteer firefighter for 20 years and made many lasting friendships there. He was a member of the Milaca United Methodist church and was a long time Trustee. He was a member of the Milaca American Legion Post and served as a commander. He was part of the Chad Banks Racing pit crew for 12 years and he loved Friday nights at the Princeton race track with his best friend, Chad and the whole pit crew. Dick “Gunner” made sure Chad had the cleanest car at the track. Dick had a tremendous heart and was always willing to help anyone in need. He befriended the elderly by bringing them meals at night and visiting with them. Dick loved hanging out in his garage and making up games with his grandsons, Sam and Max. He also loved watching them play their sports. He will be remembered for his generosity, quiet quick wit, and his love for his family. Dick is preceded in death by his parents Frank and Ella Stewart, sister Lucille McAllister, and grandfather Nels Johnson. He is survived and deeply loved by his wife Judy; daughters Peggy (Marcus) Weber, Carla (Kenny) Roelofs; grandsons Sam and Max Roelofs; sister Diane (Herb) Hedin; brother Bob (Joanne) Stewart and many nephews and nieces.
