Diane R. Midboe, age 60 of Zimmerman, MN, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on December 6, 2022, at her home.
A Celebration of Life for Diane will be at a later date.
Diane R. Midboe, age 60 of Zimmerman, MN, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on December 6, 2022, at her home.
A Celebration of Life for Diane will be at a later date.
Diane Rose Paul was born to Rodney and Mary Alice (Immerfall) Paul on September 9, 1962, in St. Cloud. She graduated from Apollo High School and went on to become an amazing EBD (Emotional Behavioral Disorder) Paraprofessional. She worked at Princeton High School for ten years before working for Elk River High School until her retirement in May of 2019. Diane had a passion for teaching and helping students.
Diane met the love of her life, Terrance LeRoy Midboe, while he was working at Snyder Drug in Minneapolis. They were married on February 17, 1993, in Minneapolis and have been inseparable ever since. Diane and Terry enjoyed spending time together hunting, fishing, and just being on the lake. Diane was also an avid gardener, and she always kept beautiful flowers everywhere around her home. She also loved feeding the birds, with cardinals being her favorite.
Above all else, Diane loved her family dearly and loved spending time with her grandchildren. She will be remembered for her unmistakable laugh that could be heard throughout Blue Lake. The Diane "Kackle" will be forever missed from such an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and friend to all who knew her.
Diane is survived by her husband, Terry; children, Benjamin Siegel of Princeton and Katie (Jon) Bengtson of Princeton; grandchildren, Ellienor and Jonathan; mother, Mary Alice Paul of St. Cloud; and sister, Mary Helen Wenger of Maple Grove.
She was preceded in death by her father, Rodney.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.