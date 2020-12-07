Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at Christ Our Light Catholic Church-North, Princeton, MN, for Diane M. Gave, age 74 of Princeton, who passed away suddenly on Thursday, December 3, 2020, in Rockford, IL. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Fr. Kevin Anderson will officiate. Burial will be in Christ Our Light Catholic Parish Cemetery, Princeton. Diane was born on November 28, 1946, in Little Falls to the late Reinhart and Barbara (Zormier) Tretter. She attended and graduated from Onamia High School in 1964. Diane married Del Gave on July 16, 1966, in Onamia. She worked as a laborer at Westling Manufacturing and then supported the Gave Garage Door family business. Diane loved to read, garden, watch birds, go on walks, camp, go four-wheeling, and play slots at the casino. Diane is survived by her husband, Del, of 54 years; son, Bob (Jerri) Gave of Princeton; daughters, Barb (Joe) Jahnke of Warner Robin, GA and Sandi (Jeff) Nelson of Zimmerman; brothers, Duane (Judy) Tretter, Harry (Jackie) Tretter, Jim Tretter, and David Tretter (Shelly); and eight grandchildren, Brennan and Madison Gave (Brandon Mehrwerth), Logan, Lucas, and Brianna Jahnke, and Connor, Keenan, and Corbin Nelson. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Shirley Kowalzek; and brother, Bruce Tretter.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.