Diane Marie (Mattila) Freese, age 60 of Princeton, MN, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at home. Diane was born to Dean and Jackie (Wolfe) Mattila on April 30, 1961, in Minneapolis.
Diane grew up in Princeton, graduated from Princeton High School, and went on to work at the Princeton Hospital for 21 years. While she worked full-time at the hospital, she also worked part-time at Walmart where she made many lasting friends.
Diane had two loves in her life: Bob Freese, father of Lisa and Missy, and Lauren Ackerman (deceased), father of Heather and Stephanie. While Bob and Diane separated many years ago, Bob always held a special place in Diane's heart and helped her raise all her children as if they were his own.
Diane was preceded in death by her father, Dean Mattila.
She is survived by her mother, Jackie; sisters, Sandy Mattila and Julie (Nathan) Burchette; and grandchildren, Charity, Eric, and Wyatt.
A Celebration of Life for Diane and her father, Dean, will be held at a later date.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.