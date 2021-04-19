Dennis John Strenge, 68, passed away on April 16, 2021. He was born on September 17, 1952 in Windom, MN to Eilert and Hazel Strenge. Big Dennis, as he was lovingly referred to, married Debbie Gallup in August of 1980 and had three children, Little Dennis, Sharla and Andria. They made a life in Milaca where they enjoyed spending many weekends traveling to sports activities, on the family farm in Onamia, or spending time as a family taking drives. Big Dennis was employed for over 30 years at Smith Systems in Princeton, where he helped close the plant down. Big Dennis was known for his quick wit, many jokes, big hardy laugh and always lending a hand to any in need. You could always rely on him to have a story, joke or beer to share. He is survived by his significant other of over 20 years Patty Henry; son, Dennis (Jennie); daughters, Sharla and Andria (Scott); three bonus children, Nicole, Sara, Ben and their significant others; his many grandchildren who were his biggest joy in life; his four brothers; four sisters and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April 24th from 12-4 p.m. at Big Dennis’ house on Big Eddy Acres on County Road 9.
