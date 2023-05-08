Dennis John Koppendrayer was born on July 2, 1956 to Albert and Dorothy Koppendrayer in Milaca, MN and went to God on May 2, 2023. He graduated from Princeton High School in 1974. After graduation, Dennis was employed at Smith Systems for over 20 years. He worked at Excel Energy in Becker, MN when he was forced to retire in 2015 for medical reasons.
Dennis married Linda Fitschen on July 2, 1977. Together they had two children, Tanya Lee and Scott Alan.
Travelling and camping were two of his favorite things to do. In earlier days, he enjoyed fishing and hunting with friends and family.
Dennis will always be best known for his quick wit, cleverness, and clean sense of humor, his kindness, and ready smile. He will be deeply missed by many.
He is survived by wife, Linda; children, Tanya Koppendrayer Rumpel (John) and Scott Koppendrayer (Mandy); sisters, Carlene and RaeAnn Koppendrayer; grandchildren and step-grandchildren, Ashlynn, Austin, Natalie, Dominique, and Daniel.
A Celebration of Life will be at Bethel Church in Princeton, MN on Saturday, May 13, 2023 from 2-4pm.
