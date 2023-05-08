Dennis John Koppendrayer

Dennis John Koppendrayer was born on July 2, 1956 to Albert and Dorothy Koppendrayer in Milaca, MN and went to God on May 2, 2023. He graduated from Princeton High School in 1974. After graduation, Dennis was employed at Smith Systems for over 20 years. He worked at Excel Energy in Becker, MN when he was forced to retire in 2015 for medical reasons.

Dennis married Linda Fitschen on July 2, 1977. Together they had two children, Tanya Lee and Scott Alan.

