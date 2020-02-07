Dennis E. Koob passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at the Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta, MN. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at Christ Our Light Catholic Church in Princeton. Fr. Kevin Anderson will officiate. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, February 10, 2020, at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Princeton and also one hour prior to the services at the church on Tuesday. Private family burial will be in St. Edward’s Cemetery at a later date. Dennis Eugene Koob was born on April 24, 1947, to Henry and Mary Rose (Staples) Koob in Slayton, MN. After graduating from high school, Dennis went on to graduate from St. Cloud State University with a degree in Education with an emphasis in high school math. He later completed his Master’s Degree in Education. While teaching, he served his country honorably in the Army National Guard from 1969 to 1975. After serving in the national guard, he became a teacher for the Princeton School District where he remained until his retirement. Dennis walked proudly in his faith as a member of Christ Our Light Catholic Church. Dennis was a hard working and dedicated man. He enjoyed making friends wherever he went. He spent his time volunteering in his community, frequently at the Princeton Pantry, and was the executive secretary of the United Fund Drive in Princeton for several years. Dennis also enjoyed gardening, doing yardwork, and creating cross-stitch designs. He will be remembered as a beloved brother, uncle, coworker, and friend to everyone who knew him. Dennis is survived by his brother, John; sisters-in-law, Mary Koob and Susan Koob; 11 nieces and nephews; and a host of fellow coworkers and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, William Dean Koob and David Koob; and sister-in-law, Holly Koob. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Princeton Pantry or any local charity of your choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.