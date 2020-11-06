DeLoris Reynolds, age 92, of Spencer Brook, died November 4, 2020 at Caley House in Princeton. DeLoris was born in Spencer Brook at the family farm on December 28, 1927 to Elmer and Martha (Ott) Reynolds. She was the youngest of one sister, Marjorie Embretson and five brothers, Eugene, Erwin, Donald, Gerald and Roger Reynolds. They all preceded her in death. DeLoris centered her life around others. She generously gave of herself to her church, Spencer Brook United Methodist, and to her family and friends. She wanted no recognition and was uncomfortable if she was the center of attention. She worried about others and faithfully prayed for them. She was a prayer warrior! DeLoris lived and worked in St Paul, working at Montgomery Wards for 37 years. Her starting pay was $.72 an hour. She returned to Spencer Brook on the weekends for her church and family. DeLoris became friends with Bette Gilson at work. Having no family, Bette was extremely lonely, DeLoris invited her to share her apartment. DeLoris and Bette became sisters in Christ for 30 years. Bette died in 2005. Retirement years were spent on the family farm. She moved to the Caley House in February of this year. DeLoris is survived and loved by her nieces and nephews, great and great great nieces and nephews, Bryan Rocheford and sister-in-law Joyce Fritche. DeLoris was ready to leave this life and peacefully left while sleeping in her recliner. We are so blessed to have our memories. There will be a public visitation from 1–2 p.m. on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Strike Life Tributes Isanti followed by a graveside service at 2:30 p.m. at Lakeside Cemetery in Spencer Brook Township. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
