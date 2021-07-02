Delores Mary Meyer, 87, of Princeton, was called home to the lord on June 20, 2021. She was born on May 13, 1934, in Princeton, MN the daughter of Lester and Florence (Peterson) Stanley. Delores grew up in the Princeton area. She enjoyed gardening, canning, bingo, going to the casino, but most of all she loved her family. She was a loving devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Delores was an extraordinarily strong woman with a heart of gold. she will be dearly missed by all who loved her. Delores is survived by her Husband of 60 years, Eugene Meyer of Princeton, her children; Connie Pouliot, John Meyer, Judy (Perry) Potvin, all from Princeton; Wayne Meyer, Louisville, KY; Leslie (Sue) Marquardt, Foley, MN; Dennis (Betsy) Marquardt, Elk River, MN and many grandchildren, family and friends. Delores was preceded in death by her parents; Florence (Peterson) and Lester Stanley. Brothers, Loren Stanley, Carl Stanley, Gordon Stanley, and Clayton Stanley. Sisters, Donna Belle Stanley, Dorothy Sammon, and Shirley Stanley. Funeral Services will be held on July 10, 2021 at the Salem Lutheran Church in Dalbo, MN Visitation at 10 a.m., service at 11 a.m. followed with a luncheon at the church.
