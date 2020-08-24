Deborah “Debbie” Jean Dinnetz, age 61, of Backus, MN, formerly of Princeton, died on Thursday, August 13, 2020, in St. Cloud. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020, at Christ Our Light Catholic Church in Princeton. Visitation will occur at 12 p.m. and Mass will begin at 1 p.m. Fr. Kevin Anderson will officiate. Burial will be at 4 p.m. in St. Patrick Catholic Church Cemetery in Oak Grove. Debbie was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Mary Alice Stoffel; parents-in-law, Floyd and Marion Dinnetz; and brothers-in-law, Fred and Curtis Dinnetz. Debbie will be deeply missed by her loving husband of 43 years, Paul Dinnetz; children, Emily (Bryan) Mueller, Donald Dinnetz, John (Joyce) Dinnetz, and Elizabeth Androli; three grandchildren, Quentin and Sawyer Androli and Eleanor Dinnetz; sisters, Sharon (Richard) Richter, Kathleen Stoffel, Jean (Brian) Nolby, Patricia (Dirk) Tornquist, and Thomas (Kimberly) Stoffel; brothers-in-law, David (Le) Dinnetz and Daniel (Janelle) Dinnetz; sister-in-law, Carolyn (Kent) Janssen; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and friends. For the full obituary, see www.williamsdingmann.com.
