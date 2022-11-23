Davy Wayne Poorker was born May 23, 1955 in Milaca, MN to Willard and Beatrice (Johnson) Poorker. He grew up in Milaca and graduated from Milaca High School in 1973. Davy went on to graduate from vocational college and worked several jobs as a welder and mechanic over the years.

He married his sister Gloria's best friend, Nancy Ellen Anderson, on April 21, 1979. Davy and Nancy were blessed with two sons, Davy and Benjamin and together they raised a blended family.

