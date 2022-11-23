Davy Wayne Poorker was born May 23, 1955 in Milaca, MN to Willard and Beatrice (Johnson) Poorker. He grew up in Milaca and graduated from Milaca High School in 1973. Davy went on to graduate from vocational college and worked several jobs as a welder and mechanic over the years.
He married his sister Gloria's best friend, Nancy Ellen Anderson, on April 21, 1979. Davy and Nancy were blessed with two sons, Davy and Benjamin and together they raised a blended family.
Prior to his retirement, Davy worked at Artesian Homes Adult Foster Care where he offered care for adults with mental illness and developmental disabilities. He really enjoyed this work and his quiet and calm demeanor made him a great fit.
Davy enjoyed traveling, bluegrass festivals, camping, cooking and spending time with his family and friends.
He passed away Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Lakewood Care Center in Staples, MN.
He is survived by his children, Amy (Kevin) Paxton of Milaca, Wally Anderson of Cambridge, Davy Poorker (Christa Cook) of Zimmerman and Ben (Tessa) Poorker of Baxter; grandchildren, Michael (Aimee) Paxton, Miles (Olive) Paxton, Alexandra Paxton, Maddison Poorker, Cody Baker; great-grandchildren, Hunter Paxton, Bennett Paxton and James Baker; sister, Sharon (Vince) Anderson; brothers, Tim (Karen) Poorker and Tom (Stacy) Poorker; sisters-in-law, Judy Baas and Donna Olson; brother-in-law, Mike Rotzalso; by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy; sister, Gloria; nephew, Chris Poorker; brothers and sisters-in-law, Pat and Dorene Markfort, Kenny and Arlene Rosales, Clyde and Glennys Wilke and brothers-in-law, Duane Baas and Mike Olson and sister-in-law, Sandy Rotz.
A private burial was held at Borgholm Cemetery near Bock, MN.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.