David Lowry Dewars, age 75 of Princeton, MN, unexpectedly passed away on February 18, 2020. Born in Norfolk, VA, July 22, 1944. He graduated from Sibley High School in 1962. Dave believed you could either earn an education or earn a college degree and Dave went on to earn his education from multiple colleges in Minnesota and Iowa. Dave married the love of his life, Annette Marie Dewars, formally Thompson, on February 4, 1991, who was hoodwinked into thinking he was a charming individual with decorum. Boy, was she ever wrong. Dave embarrassed her daily with his mouth and choice of clothing. Dave thoroughly believed that if you do what you love you’ll never work a day in your life. He loved being a Police Officer and Reserve Captain, Fire Fighter, Painter and Artist, Race Car builder/driver and most recently a Precision Machinist building and designing parts for Nostalgia Top Fuel Dragsters. He even designed and built a part that was on the Moon Rover. Or so he claimed in the incredible but sometimes “too incredible” stories to his children. Dave is survived by his son, Justin and Meagan Thompson; his daughter, Jill and Jordan Verke; his brother, Craig and M.J. Dewars and his two grandchildren, Grayson and Brody Thompson. Dave was preceded in death by his wife Annette. Sorry Mom, Jill and I did the best we could to take care of him and keep him out of your hair as long as we could. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the “Cops 4 Causes” general donation. A celebration of life will be planned for Summer 2020.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.