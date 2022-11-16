Funeral Services will be at 11:00 AM on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Princeton for David L. West, age 75 of Milaca, who died peacefully on November 14, 2022, at his home surrounded by family. Pastor Pedro Guaman will officiate and burial will be at Sharon Lutheran Cemetery, Greenbush Township. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM on Sunday at the funeral home in Princeton.

David Leroy West was born to Wallace and Flossie (Coborn) West on August 26, 1947, in Minneapolis. He married Haydee Salazar on October 30, 1995, in Miami, Florida. David worked in the printing industry and later for Graco Company. He loved photography, collected John Deere tractors, and enjoyed attending tractor shows. David was a great man, whom many admired. He was a wonderful husband and father figure to Haydee's children and grandchildren, and he considered them his own.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.