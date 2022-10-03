David George Nelson

David George Nelson passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at his Roseville home, at the age of 78.

Funeral services will be held at the Roseville Covenant Church, 2865 N. Hamline Avenue, Roseville, MN 55113 on Monday, October 10, 2022 with visitation from 10 AM to 11 AM, followed by Celebration of Life service and lunch.

