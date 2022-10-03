David George Nelson passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at his Roseville home, at the age of 78.
Funeral services will be held at the Roseville Covenant Church, 2865 N. Hamline Avenue, Roseville, MN 55113 on Monday, October 10, 2022 with visitation from 10 AM to 11 AM, followed by Celebration of Life service and lunch.
David George Nelson was born on October 9, 1943, to George and Mabel Nelson, in Milaca, MN. He was the third of seven children. The family attended the Zion Lutheran Church in Milaca, MN, where he was baptized and confirmed. David graduated from the Milaca High School in 1961. Then he attended and graduated from the Minnesota School of Business in 1963. David served in the Army National Guard from 1964 - 1970.
As a Certified Public Accountant, he started up his own business in 1979 and retired in 2014.
On April 6, 1968, David and Judith Lindstrom were united in marriage at the Lewis Lake Covenant Church near Ogilvie, MN. During their 54 years of marriage, they were blessed with three wonderful children: Melissa, Jarrod and Jayme. They purchased farm land in Mille Lacs (1976) and Benton County (1984), where he and Judy spent many weekends every summer from 1999 - 2017. David loved the country and had a passion for keeping his farm land trimmed and looking good. He also enjoyed deer hunting at the farm, and was quite successful at bagging a deer and butchering it up at the farm, with the help from Judy. David and Judy spent many hours driving slowly, through the countryside, enjoying scenery and farmland. David loved his family very much and enjoyed family gatherings.
David was a long-time member of the Roseville Covenant Church and loved his church family.
David is survived by his wife, Judy; one daughter Melissa (Scott) Steinberg; two sons, Jarrod (Heather) Nelson and Jayme (Kari) Nelson; seven grandchildren, Jessica Steinberg, Jason Steinberg, Peter Nelson, Owen Nelson, Josiah Nelson, Samuel Nelson and Micah Nelson; brother Dennis (Linda) Nelson, sister Diane (Steven) Wiltermuth and brother Duane (Diane) Nelson; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
David was preceded in death by his parents, George and Mabel Nelson and three infant sisters, Mary Ann, Connie Kay and Dee Ann.
The family extends sincere thanks to the Allina Hospice organization and health care providers for the great care that was provided to David in his final days.
Memorials are preferred to Roseville Covenant Church.
