David Clair George, age 61 of Princeton, died at home holding Theresa’s hand the morning of August 1, 2020. David was born April 18, 1959 to Clair George and Evelyn (Stay). He lived his entire life on the farm homesteaded by his grandparents Gunder and Caroline (Minnie) George when Gunder immigrated from Sonnidal, Norway in 1903. David was a lifelong resident of Princeton. He was baptized, confirmed and married at Our Saviors Lutheran Church. He graduated from Princeton High School. He worked with his back and his hands his whole life. Starting after high school as a block laborer for Marvin George. He welded at Hoffman Engineering for 15 years. He and Theresa started their own landscape company (Creative Curb of Minnesota). They worked side by side for 17 years. They also cut and sold firewood in the winter. Dave was currently working as a finisher for Stoneworks Architectural Precast in Elk River. Dave married his soulmate and best friend Theresa June 4, 1994. His kids and her kid became their kids. The kids grew up and gave him one of his greatest joys, GRANDKIDS. Dave enjoyed hunting, ice fishing, working outside, beverages on the deck, spending time with family and friends, teasing the grandkids and most of all traveling with Theresa. He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Theresa (Quinn-Peck); their children Danielle and Derek George and Casey (Rebecca) Quinn; grandchildren Brooklyn and Cruz Anderson, Ainsley Bialka, Zoey, Philip, and Walter Quinn; sisters Gwen (Louis) Severson, Audrie (Robert) Lambert; step father Raymond Halverson; in-laws Charles and Mary Peck, Cathy Burley, Brenda (Gary) Cartwright, Charles (Ronna) Peck, Jill (Richard) Serfling, Joan (Scott) Schjenken; many nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents Clair and Evelyn. Funeral Service on Saturday, August 15th at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 18977 17th St., Princeton, MN 55371. Visitation 10 a.m., service at 11 a.m. Luncheon and celebration following at the George family farm, 550 190th Ave. SE, Princeton, MN 55371.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.